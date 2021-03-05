3,066,215 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,066,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $10.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,084 shares of company stock worth $72,154,125. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

