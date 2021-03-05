$33.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post $33.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.85 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $134.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.80 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

NYSE:HD opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.02. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

