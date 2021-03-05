$338.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $338.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.12 million and the highest is $342.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $321.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,770.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,012.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,960.16. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

