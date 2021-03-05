3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $177.21. 34,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.