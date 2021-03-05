$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WRK opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

