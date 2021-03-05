$4.49 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,165 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.17. 274,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $162.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

