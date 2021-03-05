$410.90 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report sales of $410.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $389.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $877,500. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

