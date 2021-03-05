41,400 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.