$44.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.02 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ooma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OOMA opened at $16.02 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $363.65 million, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.