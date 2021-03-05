$45.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post sales of $45.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.97 million and the highest is $64.35 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $276.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $317.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $406.71 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $530.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

