$452.07 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post sales of $452.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.76 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $180.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

