483,545 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.