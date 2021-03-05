4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0095 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $630,025.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

