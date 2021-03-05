$538.25 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $538.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

