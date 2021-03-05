$54.95 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $54.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $30.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $205.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Camtek stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

