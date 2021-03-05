$6.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

NYSE:MOH opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

