$6.41 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce $6.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 million and the lowest is $5.95 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.65 million to $45.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.28 million, with estimates ranging from $33.84 million to $62.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

