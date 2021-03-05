$607.26 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $607.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.90 million and the highest is $615.38 million. Energizer posted sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE:ENR opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

