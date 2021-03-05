60,752 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,000. CME Group makes up about 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $223.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

