6,284 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.39. 69,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,357. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

