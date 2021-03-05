631,528 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 631,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,000. CIT Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.64% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,702,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

CIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. 22,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $758,046. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

