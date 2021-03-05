$64.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $64.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $64.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $55.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $292.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $296.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.49 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Glaukos stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.87.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.