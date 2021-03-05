$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.67 million and the lowest is $65.22 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UVSP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

