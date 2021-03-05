$67.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report sales of $67.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.39 million to $69.42 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $286.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.48 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

HTGC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

