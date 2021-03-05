$68.09 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce $68.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $68.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $276.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $280.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.21 million, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $283.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

