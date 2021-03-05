$68.21 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $68.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.80 million, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $147.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.