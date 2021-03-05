700,810 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,624,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

