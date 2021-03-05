$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $71.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $72.54 million. DZS posted sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $325.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

