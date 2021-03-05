$729.30 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $729.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.40 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $723.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.