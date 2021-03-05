7,326,715 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,326,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,045,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.64% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

