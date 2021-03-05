$78.16 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $78.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.42 million and the lowest is $77.90 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $132.23 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

