79,036 Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

