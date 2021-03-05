7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of 7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,117,288 shares.

The company has a market cap of £38.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

