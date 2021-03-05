8,000 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,314. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

