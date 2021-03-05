80,815 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,882,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

