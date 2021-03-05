81,016 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.64. 279,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,419,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

