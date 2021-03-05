$819.35 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $819.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $643.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.80 million. Shopify posted sales of $470.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,149.44 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.13, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,277.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,098.22.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

