$87.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $87.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.40 million and the lowest is $86.91 million. Lantheus posted sales of $90.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $389.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.