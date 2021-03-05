$885.39 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $885.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $884.76 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

