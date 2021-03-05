885 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,032.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,727.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

