8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.12 million and $317,824.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

