$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post $90.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.72 million and the highest is $91.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $381.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,182 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

