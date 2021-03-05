$92.90 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce $92.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.36 million to $127.70 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $112.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $483.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $548.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $672.60 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $724.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

