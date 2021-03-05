$942.26 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $942.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $832.92 million to $1.07 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

