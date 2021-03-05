9,868 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lemonade by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826 in the last 90 days.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.