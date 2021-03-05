9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 62.2% in February

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 28th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JFU stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. 9F has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get 9F alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.