A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.35 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

