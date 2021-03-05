Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $371.84 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Aave has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and $329.66 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,426,773 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.