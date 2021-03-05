AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,976.96

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,976.96 ($25.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.82). AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 52,091 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £451.70 million and a P/E ratio of 99.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,074.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.96.

About AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

