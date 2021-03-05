AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,152,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 1,316,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,525.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $26.80 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.